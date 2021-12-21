Melissa Florance-Lynch Announces Candidacy for Morris County Commissioner

MORRIS COUNTY — Melissa Florance-Lynch announced her candidacy for Morris County Commissioner as she will join the ticket with Commissioners Doug Cabana and Tom Mastrangelo.

“I am very excited to both announce my candidacy for Morris County Commissioner and to join the ticket with Commissioners Doug Cabana and Tom Mastrangelo. As a lifelong resident of Pequannock Township and as someone who has taken a very active role in our community, I know there is a lot of work that needs to be done to continue to maintain the high quality of living that Morris County residents have come to expect and enjoy. My promise to Morris County is to continue to fight to keep taxes low, improve our parks, preserve open space, and support our law enforcement community to keep our communities safe. I look forward to speaking with the voters of Morris County to earn your vote to serve as the next Morris County Commissioner,” said Florance-Lynch. Florance-Lynch brings significant experience to the Mastrangelo, Cabana, Florance-Lynch ticket as she has:

• Served 11 years on Pequannock Town Council and two years as Mayor

• Is a successful Broker Associate / Sales Manager of Local Real Estate Firm

• Serves on Multiple Township Committees and Boards as Council Liaison

• A Member of Pequannock Valley Rotary, Pequannock Chamber of Commerce, Suburban Woman’s Club of Pompton Plains

“Morris County is very fortunate to have someone that is of the caliber of Melissa Florance-Lynch seeking the opportunity to serve on the Morris County Board of Commissioners. She has been successful in stabilizing municipal taxes, making improvements to parks, has been instrumental with flood mitigation projects such as FEMA house elevations, and working to significantly advance critical water and sewer projects in Pequannock. Melissa’s love of public service is infectious, and we are very excited to both welcome and work with Melissa as our running mate as we begin our campaign for the Morris County Board of Commissioners,” stated Cabana and Mastrangelo.

