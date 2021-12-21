Friendship Club Restarted at Temple Beth Am

PARSIPPANY — For a decade, the Friendship Club of Temple Beth Am, a seniors ages 50+ group, ran flawlessly. It met approximately 10 times per year with many different style programs such as in-house lunch/speaker groups, going to Duke Gardens, theater trips, museum visits, movies, going out to restaurants and so many more activities too numerous to mention. It was never difficult to participate because it was a happy, friendly group that enjoyed being together. Then, almost two years ago something unheard of happened – Covid. For almost two years, our biggest activity was trying to remain healthy.

Last June, a hopeful past Friendship Club President arranged a Zoom board meeting. Zoom…it took a few and a bit of time to get connected but a meeting began. Could we figure out a way in this present day and age to get the Friendship Club started again? Would the Friendship Club be able to resume? We all looked at each other on the screen. One of the first Presidents of the Friendship Club from over a decade ago raised her hand and said ” Will everyone on this board remain in office? I’ll take the presidency if you stay on.” The Friendship Club of Temple Beth Am now had a full board, and ideas and thoughts began flying across the computer screen. We knew we needed some advance notice to publicize an event, what could we do in this covid environment? With a strong board, they met the challenge like other businesses, Temples, churches, schools, and stores. The group cut the meetings to only five this year. Then they started the year in September with a lovely luncheon in the garden patio at The Villages Restaurant in Morris Plains. The weather was perfect for an outside lunch, and they had many attendees. They were able to get a meeting during November with a speaker on Zero Mostel followed by lunch. The Friendship Club has three future meetings for January, March, and June.