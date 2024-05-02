The Eagerly Anticipated Moment has Arrived: Chick-fil-A is Now Open!

PARSIPPANY — The new Chick-fil-A located at 1180 Route 46 officially opened on Thursday, May 2 at 6:30 a.m.

Excited patrons eagerly lined up, anticipating the scrumptious breakfast offerings from Chick-fil-A.

The new building is 5,338 square feet with 62 interior seats and 18 exterior seating. 81 total parking spaces, and eight electric charging stations. In addition, the drive-through will consist of two lanes with enough room to stack about 60 cars in each lane.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio addresses the guests at the private ribbon-cutting ceremony. Former Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council President Michael dePierro looks on. Photo by Matthew O’Leary, A3Digital Media.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio said “This is a great company that always gives back, and Charlie Atie is a great, caring guy. I know they will be a great community partner with Parsippany. I wish you much success!”

Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill presented a commemorative plaque to store owner-operator Charlie Atie. Photo by Matthew O’Leary, A3Digital Media.

Store owner-operator Charlie Atie is a former police chief for Prospect Park. He said he looks forward to becoming part of the Parsippany community by providing space for events, supporting local sports teams, and bringing people together.

“Chick-fil-A serves not only food, but it is also a place of community and belonging,” Atie said. “Great food brings people together, and I look forward to providing a space where our guests can foster meaningful connections.”

“Chick-fil-A Parsippany will be an integral part of my family, and I look forward to welcoming our team members, guests, and the Parsippany community as one of our own,” he said. “This isn’t just my restaurant – it belongs to the community as well.”

Addressing the crowd of 100 invited guests to the private grand opening, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill said “Chick-fil-A, holding the title of the largest quick-service chicken family-owned and operated restaurant chain in the United States, boasts over 2,000 locations across 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Canada. We’re thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Chick-fil-A in Parsippany. With its arrival, we anticipate enjoying its renowned fare and foreseeing increased job opportunities and economic prosperity for our community. It’s bound to be a resounding success in Parsippany!”

Mark Cathy, representing the third generation of Chick-fil-A leadership, warmly embraces store owner-operator Charlie Atie following the joyous ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the grand opening.

The project had been underway for several years. Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, a graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, acquired the property in 2020. Originally comprising three outdated office buildings, the property was initially put up for sale in 2016. Dr. Maheta envisioned enhancing the area’s image and attracting a renowned tenant, ultimately securing Chick-fil-A for the location.

Dr. Maheta’s presence in Parsippany is a significant addition, bringing projects that contribute to increased revenue, huge ratables, expanded employment opportunities, and solid property tax revenues.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, store owner-operator Charlie Atie. and property owner Dr. Bhagirath Maheta. Photo by Matthew O’Leary, A3Digital Media.

This property was in a state of decline and desperately needed revitalization. With only 30% occupancy and a troubling history including six robberies in the past three years, it had become a hotspot for illicit activities, with evidence of drug abuse occurring on-site during nighttime hours. It had become a blight on the area.

The property could have been developed with a 24-7, 365-day Wawa or QuickChek, however, Dr. Maheta chose Chick-fil-A since it wasn’t a 24-7, 365-day business, and is also closed on Sunday.

“I would like to thank all the board members who supported the Chick-fil-A application. I also would like to Thank Chairman Robert Iracane for thinking out of the box and having the vision for the last 27 years to understand the need to improve our community. Thank you to all Township representatives and Joe O’Neill, Robert Garofalo’s attorney, and people who supported the project,” stated Maheta.

Chick-fil-A has established its presence across New Jersey, with a location conveniently situated just beyond Parsippany in the Briarcliff Commons shopping center in Morris Plains. Renowned for its delectable offerings such as chicken sandwiches, nuggets, tenders, salads, waffle fries, and milkshakes, the chain continues to captivate customers with its delicious menu options.

In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has donated $25,000 to Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts of Community FoodBank of New Jersey, a Feeding America partner food bank, in honor of the new restaurant.