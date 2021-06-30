Murphy Announces Andrew Bruck to Serve as Acting Attorney General

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy announced that Andrew Bruck will serve as Acting Attorney General for the remainder of the Governor’s four-year term, following the departure of Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on July 16. Bruck currently serves as First Assistant Attorney General and has been part of the executive leadership team at the Attorney General’s Office since January 2018.

“I am pleased to announce that Andrew Bruck will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General and continue the office’s mission of fighting for equal justice for everyone who calls our state home,” said Governor Murphy. “Andrew’s wealth of experience will serve him well in this role and his historic appointment reflects our continuing commitment to ensuring that our state government reflects the rich diversity of our people.”

Before joining the Office of the Attorney General, Bruck spent five years at the U.S. Department of Justice. During that time, he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey and held several roles in the office of Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, including Senior Counsel, Deputy Chief of Staff, and Acting Chief of Staff. Before joining the Department of Justice, Bruck worked as a litigation associate in the New York office of Davis Polk & Wardwell and clerked for Chief Justice Stuart Rabner of the New Jersey Supreme Court. He is a graduate of Princeton University and Stanford Law School.

Bruck is a New Jersey native who grew up in Montclair and Mendham. He currently resides in Trenton with his husband Adam and 8-month-old daughter, Libby. Bruck will be the first member of the LGBTQ+ community to serve as Attorney General of New Jersey.

“I thank Governor Murphy for the confidence that he has Aplaced in me, and I am honored by the opportunity to continue the groundbreaking work of Attorney General Grewal,” said First Assistant Attorney General Andrew Bruck. “I share their commitment to protecting public safety, building public trust, and ensuring the rights of all New Jerseyans. I look forward to working with our Department’s 7,700 extraordinary public servants to carry out our vital mission.”

“I am thrilled that Governor Murphy has selected Andrew Bruck to lead the Attorney General’s Office for the remainder of my term,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “Andrew is one of the sharpest legal minds and finest public servants that I have ever met. We entered office together on January 16, 2018, and since that day he has worked tirelessly to stand up for the rights of New Jerseyans, having helped shape some of our office’s most important policies and respond to many of our state’s most complex legal challenges. The people of New Jersey and the dedicated public servants in the Department of Law and Public Safety will be well-served by his leadership.”

“Andrew Bruck has the unique ability to lead by genuinely listening to all sides of issues, crafting bold, principled, and practical solutions, and then giving everyone else credit for it,” said former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates.

AHe is trusted by both the civil rights and law enforcement communities because of his track record for forging much-needed meaningful reforms to our criminal justice system while respecting the difficult and crucial role of law enforcement. He is a public servant in the truest sense of the words, and the people of New Jersey can be confident that he will take his responsibility to represent them to heart.”

