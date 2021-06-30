Onyx Equities Donates $75,000 to Parsippany for 4th of July Celebration

PARSIPPANY — Onyx Equities, a real estate investment firm, donated $75,000 to the township for the Fourth of July celebration and fireworks, covering costs for the major event. Onyx has been in Parsippany since early 2000. Recently they purchased a number of properties in the Mack-Cali complex.

This year’s Fourth of July celebration will be held at Parsippany Hills High School on Sunday, July 4 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The event will feature Parsippany’s hometown band Overboard, followed by a fireworks display beginning at dark. Special thanks to Onyx Equities for helping the township produce this event at no cost to the community.

Gates open for the Fourth of July celebration at 6:00 p.m. The rain date is Monday, July 5.

“Thanks to this public-private partnership between Onyx and our township, there will be no expense to Parsippany residents for putting on this event,” said Mayor Michael Soriano, as the company presented the township a check for $75,000.

“We’re thrilled to support Parsippany’s July Fourth celebration and other community activities,” said Kristen Pappas, Senior Vice President of Property Management and Construction for Onyx Equities. “We don’t want our interactions with the people who live and work here to be limited to just nine to five and this gave us a great opportunity to be part of something meaningful.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In September 2020, a joint venture led by Onyx Equities has closed on its $158 million purchase of a 10-building, 1.5 million-square-foot office portfolio in Parsippany and Madison from Mack-Cali Realty Corp. The new addition to their portfolio includes:

1, 3, 5 and 7 Sylvan Way in Parsippany

4, 6 and 8 Campus Drive in Parsippany

2 Dryden Way in Parsippany

2 Hilton Court in Parsippany

1 Giralda Farms in Madison

Comments

Comments