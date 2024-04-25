Thursday, April 25, 2024
Parsippany Schools Earn Distinction for Music Education

This accolade acknowledges the contributions of teachers, administrators, students, and community members in ensuring that music becomes an integral component of a comprehensive education.

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany Hills High School Jazz Band

PARSIPPANY — For the sixth consecutive year, the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District has been nationally recognized for its exceptional music program.

Acknowledged with the “Best Communities for Music Education” designation by The NAMM Foundation, this honor reflects the collaborative efforts of teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders in integrating music education into a comprehensive educational experience.

Supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation, The NAMM Foundation is a non-profit organization that awards this designation to districts and schools demonstrating remarkable dedication and accessibility to music education.

Districts were chosen for this honor because they demonstrate outstanding achievement in their efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

Parsippany stands among the 975 districts nationwide honored for its exemplary music education programs. The district proudly shared news of this achievement in an April Facebook post, congratulating “our dedicated students, teachers, administrators, and community members.”

The NAMM Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its more than 10,000 members around the world, sponsored the survey.

