Parsippany Welcomes Chick-fil-A® with Open Arms on May 2

PARSIPPANY — A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Parsippany community on Thursday, May 2. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Charlie Atie as the independent franchised local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Parsippany.



Located at 1180 US Highway 46, Chick-fil-A Parsippany will be open for pick-up, dine-in, drive-thru, and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and drive-thru until 10:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.



The Parsippany restaurant joins more than 70 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider New York City market.



Locally Owned and Operated

Chick-fil-A’s franchise model is essential to how the restaurant serves others. Most Chick-fil-A restaurants are owned and operated by a single individual, which means Chick-fil-A’s local Owner-Operators are small business owners, not passive investors, who work in their restaurants side by side with their Team Members each day.



In Parsippany, Atie will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 115 full- and part-time Team Members, serving Guests, cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses, and tailoring philanthropic efforts to meet the Parsippany community’s needs.



A former law enforcement executive with over 29 years of service, Atie has a genuine passion for making a difference and a positive impact in communities, which ultimately led him to pursue an opportunity to become a Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operator. While embarking on the journey, he volunteered at Chick-fil-A Ramsey in New Jersey and spent time working at numerous locations throughout New York and New Jersey, where he gained practical, first-hand insights and experience prior to being selected as the Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Parsippany.

Atie’s restaurant will be a true family business, with several family members planning to work in various positions. A proud New Jersey resident for over four decades, Atie also looks forward to engraining himself in the Parsippany community, whether it’s by supporting local sports teams, hosting community events, creating initiatives to bring people together, or simply providing a space where Guests can experience an environment of care and fellowship.



“Chick-fil-A serves not only food, but it is also a place of community and belonging,” Atie said. “Great food brings people together, and I look forward to providing a space where our Guests can foster meaningful connections. Chick-fil-A Parsippany will be an integral part of my family, and I look forward to welcoming our Team Members, Guests, and the Parsippany community as one of our own. This isn’t just my restaurant – it belongs to the community as well.”



Caring for the Parsippany Community

The Chick-fil-A business is built to add positive impact beyond profit, including giving back to local communities. Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators are empowered to support the neighborhoods they serve with a key focus on hunger, education, and specific community needs.



In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has donated $25,000 to Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts of Community FoodBank of New Jersey, a Feeding America partner food bank, in honor of the new restaurant.

Atie’s restaurant will plan to participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks, and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 25 million meals have been created from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations from over 2,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In addition, Chick-fil-A Parsippany is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Parsippany area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.



Team Member Investment

Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators strive to hire, develop, and retain top talent, helping future leaders optimize their skills and providing pathways for personal and professional development in a welcoming, purpose-driven environment. A career at Chick-fil-A offers a wide range of benefits, including hands-on training and mentoring, competitive pay and benefits, the chance to apply for scholarships to support continued education, and the flexibility to thrive in and outside of work. Chick-fil-A’s local Owner-Operators are committed to preparing their team for the future, wherever it may lead. To learn more about careers at Chick-fil-A, click here.



Delicious Food; Outstanding Customer Service

Chick-fil-A is known for creating a welcoming, remarkable restaurant experience, starting with friendly service, a warm welcome, and quality food, including the original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich. Made with a real, whole, boneless breast of chicken with no added fillers, the breaded chicken is pressure-cooked in fully refined peanut oil. To complement the great-tasting chicken, fresh produce is delivered to Chick-fil-A restaurants up to six times a week for the best quality and flavor.



Guests of Chick-fil-A Parsippany can place an order for pickup, dine-in, drive-thru, and carryout on the Chick-fil-A® App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One® tiered membership program, Chick-fil-A One members receive points on every qualifying purchase which can be used to redeem available rewards. To view delivery options in the area, click here.



For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Parsippany, visit the local restaurant’s Facebook page and follow along on Instagram. For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the Brand’s food, people and customers across the country click here.