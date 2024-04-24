Parsippany Proud: Riya Patel Takes First Place in NJSFWC Spelling Contest

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, April 20, 2024, the Annual Spelling Bee of the New State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC) took place at the NJSFWC Headquarters in New Brunswick.

Twenty-one 4th and 5th grade students, representing clubs from across New Jersey, participated in the event. Enthusiastic parents and club members watched as the students approached the microphone to spell each word.

Parsippany’s Own Riya Patel Graces the Spotlight as NJSFWC Spelling Bee Champion

After several suspenseful rounds, a winner emerged, spelling the winning word, “silhouette”! Riya Patel from Northvail Elementary School clinched First Place, supported by her family and members of the Parsippany Woman’s Club. Riya’s journey to victory included triumphs in local and district bees. She secured Second Place in the Woman’s Club of Parsippany Bee on January 12, 2024, and claimed First Place in the NJSFWC Highlands District Spelling Bee on February 24, 2024. Participation in the state bee requires success at both local and district levels. Congratulations, Riya – you’ve made Parsippany proud!

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC, stands as one of the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the state, offering avenues for education, leadership training, and community service.

New members are always welcome! Join the next General Meeting on Monday, April 29th, to discover if the club aligns with your interests.

For more information, contact Ginny at (973) 887-0336, email the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, visit their website at www.parsippanywomansclub.org, or connect with us on FACEBOOK, Twitter, or Instagram.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine – May 2024. Click here to read the magazine.