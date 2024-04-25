Mayor Barberio’s Fundraiser Showcases Strong Community Support

PARSIPPANY — On Thursday, April 18th, Parsippany Mayor James Barberio held his spring fundraiser. Enthusiasm for the Mayor was sky-high at the packed event, with over 200 people in attendance. Mayor Barberio stated, “I’m grateful to all those contributing to continued good government in Parsippany. I’m particularly heartened by the cross-section of people in attendance, including legislative and County leaders, Parsippany Council members, and Parsippany voters. “



Attendees included Assemblyman Jay Weber; County Commissioners Tom Mastrangelo, Doug Cabana, Steve Shaw, and Tyfun Selen; County Clerk and Parsippany resident Ann Grossi; Sheriff James Gannon; Council members Paul Carifi, Frank Neglia, and Matt McGrath; former Council members Mike dePierro and Loretta Grangani and Former Board of Education Member Matt DeVitto.

Patrick Minutillo and Council Vice President Frank Neglia

At the Spring Fundraiser, Mayor James Barberio and Hanover Township Mayor Ace Gallagher.

Also attending were many area Mayors including Hanover Township Mayor Ace Gallagher, Mt. Arlington Mayor Mike Stanzilis, Rockaway Borough Mayor Tom Mulligan, Wharton Mayor Bill Chegwidden, and Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor.

Wharton Mayor Bill Chegwidden, Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw and Paul DeGroot.

Mayor Chegwidden, who also serves as the President of the State League of Municipalities stated, “Mayor Barberio is doing an excellent job in Parsippany and his residents are fortunate to have him at the helm. Based on my experience as the League President, I can tell you that Mayor Barberio is one of the very best Mayors in all of New Jersey.” Hanover Township Mayor Ace Gallagher stated, “Mayor Barberio is not afraid to speak his mind and do what he knows is right in his heart for Parsippany. I respect and admire that quality”.



Hundreds of township residents were there to support the Mayor. Billy Reilly, a 66-year resident stated ” I’m supporting Mayor Barberio because he has the experience to know what to do and the guts and tenacity to do it. Our town made a mistake by electing a Mayor with no experience in 2018 – and we paid for it. Mayor Barberio knows how to tackle the issues to make Parsippany a better place for us all.”



Mayor Barberio touted some of his accomplishments which include getting the budget under control. The Mayor stated, “I told the residents that we didn’t have a magic bullet to fix the mistakes of the past, but that given the chance, I would correct those mistakes and put us back on a path of sound fiscal footing. Suffice it to say, we are on track.” Mayor Barberio thanked all who attended and vowed to continue to fight for Parsippany residents. The Mayor added we are controlling costs, increasing revenue, and enhancing services like never before. I have never been so excited to be Parsippany’s Mayor and deliver real results for our residents. Together, let’s keep the pride in Parsippany growing.”

Township Employee Ashley, Tayfun, Ann Marie Ferrara and Stacey Ward

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi and Mt. Arlington Mayor Mike Stanzilis.