Integrity House Awarded NJAMHAA’s Outstanding Provider of the Year Award

MORRIS PLAINS — Integrity House, one of the largest not-for-profit providers of substance use disorder treatment licensed in the state of New Jersey, with programs in Morris Plains, Kearny, Newark, Secaucus, Toms River, and Paramus, announces they have been awarded the Outstanding Provider of the Year Award, by the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies (NJAMHAA). The Outstanding Provider of the Year award recognizes the highest quality behavioral healthcare provider for New Jersey residents over the previous year.

NJAMHAA is comprised of New Jersey’s leading mental health and substance treatment providers treating residents across NJ suffering from co-occurring disorders, mental illness, as well as the families of these individuals. The Outstanding Provider of the Year Award showcases Integrity House’s commitment to its mission to provide mental health and substance use treatment services within the local communities and highlights superior success and performance achieved over the previous year.

“Integrity House has faced countless unexpected challenges throughout this year, but we’ve remained resilient throughout it all,” said Robert J. Budsock, CEO of Integrity House. “We continue to provide quality treatment and care to those who need it most. A big highlight of this difficult year was when Integrity House was awarded NJAMHAA’s Outstanding Provider of the Year. I am pleased to accept this award on behalf of the Board, staff, and the entire Integrity House family. I cannot thank NHAMHAA enough for your steadfast support!”

In keeping with their overall goals and mission, Integrity House continues to help individuals rebuild their lives the moment they walk through the door, making sure that they can integrate back into the community, even though all of the hardships of 2020. In addition, Integrity House is committed to helping individuals to achieve lasting, sustained recovery, by providing resources for healthcare, housing, and job training skills in addition to its core mission of treating substance use disorders. Integrity House was honored with the Outstanding Provider of the Year award during a virtual ceremony.

For more information on Integrity House, and the full continuum of care that Integrity House provides click here.

About Integrity House:

Integrity House is committed to helping individuals and families through comprehensive, integrated addiction treatment and recovery support in a manner that brings about positive, long-term lifestyle change. Integrity’s CARF accredited, licensed, and highly effective treatment community believes in a client-centered, holistic approach, offering integrated services and a full continuum of care for addressing substance use disorders.

Founded in 1968, Integrity House is one of the largest not-for-profit providers of substance use disorder treatment licensed in the state of New Jersey. Integrity’s robust outpatient, residential, and supportive housing offerings, complemented by ongoing prevention and education services provide individuals with a path to sustainable recovery.

