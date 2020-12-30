Planning Board to Hear Application for 172 Unit Residential Housing in Mack-Cali

PARSIPPANY — RRT 2 Campus L.L.C. has made an application to the ParsippanyTroy Hills Township Planning Board seeking site plan approval, together with variance, waiver, and exception relief from certain requirements of the Township Zoning Ordinance, in connection with the construction of a 172-unit residential building and associated site improvements on property located at 2 Campus Drive (Block 202, Lot 3.20); 4 Campus Drive (Block 202, Lot 3.2); and 1633 Littleton Road (Block 202, Lot 3.1).

The application is now listed as Application # 20-516 on the Planning Board Agenda and is scheduled for a public hearing on January 11, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

You can join the meeting via WebEx by clicking here

According to the Master Plan Mack-Cali (Block 202, Lots 3.12 and 3.20), is located at 2 and 3 Campus Drive. The owner of this property has proposed to develop a total of 410 units, 82 of which will be affordable, in two new multi-family apartment buildings: one to replace a vacant office building at 2 Campus Drive, and one to be constructed on vacant land at 3 Campus Drive.

2 Campus Drive: Block 202, Lot 3.20

Principal Use Multifamily Max. Number of Dwelling Units 172 Min. Lot Area (acres) 5 Max. Building Story/ Height (ft) 3/40 up to 60 ft from westerly property line 4/50 remainder

3 Campus Drive is not part of this application but the Master Plan calls for 238 Multi-Family Dwelling Units to be built. 3 Campus Drive is vacant land.

