Missing 13-Year-Old Female from Rockaway Township Found Safe

MORRIS COUNTY — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, and Rockaway Township Police Chief Martin McParland announce Deris M. Avila-Ulloa, 13, from Rockaway Township has been found safe.

Avila-Ulloa made contact with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit. She responded to the Charlotte Police Department (North Carolina) on December 29, 2020. Her family has been notified. No further details are being provided at this time.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank the public for helping to get the word out about the missing teenager. He also thanks the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Rockaway Township Police Department, and our partner agencies for their role in this investigation.

Comments

Comments