Parsippany Council Democrats Won’t Seek Re-election

PARSIPPANY — Councilmembers Janice McCarthy and Emily Peterson announced today that they will not be seeking re-election for the Parsippany Township Council in this upcoming election.

McCarthy and Peterson made the announcement today and thanked the residents of Parsippany for the opportunity to serve while ensuring that even as they will be stepping back from public life after the end of their term, they will not stop advocating for the positive change that Parsippany requires.

“After much deliberation with family and friends, I have decided against running for re-election to the Parsippany Township Council in order to pursue other opportunities. It has been my honor to represent the residents of Parsippany alongside my colleagues on the Council and am truly proud of the work that we as a council have accomplished during our tenure. Through our leadership on the Council, Parsippany was admitted to the Highlands Council, an action that will benefit residents for years to come. Another major accomplishment being the stark change in the divisive tone of politics that plagued our Council for years.” said McCarthy, adding “I sincerely hope that this model of bipartisan cooperation with respect and consideration for all involved will result in changes to the rest of our local government.”

“It has been an extremely difficult decision for me to make, but I will not be seeking re-election to the Parsippany Township Council. Thank you to all the residents who entrusted me with their representation, it has been the honor of a lifetime. I am proud to have been part of the first female-majority council in Parsippany history alongside Councilwomen Janice McCarthy and Loretta Gragnani and am gratified in all the support and encouragement that our Republican colleagues on the Council gave us. Despite our policy and ideological differences, we lead a productive, thoughtful, and most importantly, respectful, dialogue in solving some of the township’s most pressing issues.” Peterson said, adding that “We should all be proud in having acted correctly in our role as an independent branch of government and check on the executive branch as we are required to. We have made strides in reducing plastic waste, ensured that the administration begins to fix the dire financial problems that it faces, and brought back respect to the Council that our residents so desperately deserve. In addition to this, through Council leadership, residents can look forward to enjoying new and improved amenities throughout town, such as the Grill Room at the Knoll and the Reservoir Trail. While we as a Council have accomplished much to be proud of in “cleaning up Parsippany”, there is still much work left to do, but I am sure that even with Councilmember McCarthy and I leaving after this upcoming election, we will be left in good hands.”

McCarthy and Peterson both gave their best wishes to residents and colleagues in the upcoming year, stating “We wish our colleagues on the Council, residents, and all that have helped us make Parsippany a better place the very best in the upcoming year.”

Comments

Comments