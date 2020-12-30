Planning Board & Board of Adjustment Meetings will be Virtual

PARSIPPANY — The meeting of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board scheduled for Monday, January 11 at 7:30 p.m. will be held via WebEx due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases.

The meeting can be accessed by using the following WebEx link found on the Township Website under upcoming meetings or by clicking here.

Click here to download a copy of the agenda.

Click here to download the 2021 schedule of meetings.

The meeting of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment on Wednesday, January 13 at 7:30 p.m. will be held via WebEx due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases.

The meeting can be accessed by using the following WebEx link found on the Township Website under upcoming meetings or by clicking here.

Click here to download a copy of the agenda.

Click here to download the 2021 schedule of meetings.

