Morris County Surrogate Salutes Veterans

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling called for all Morris County residents to join her in a moment of silence to pay respect to America’s veterans and their families, as we honor them this Veterans Day, November 11.

“I am grateful to our veterans for their service and sacrifices on behalf of our nation. These brave men and women have served us without hesitation,” Darling said. “It is unfortunate, that due to COVID, we are not coming together, as we have in the past, in ceremonies that honor our Veterans. Although there will be virtual recognition, I am asking that we take a moment in thought and prayer for these selfless individuals.”

God Bless America and God Bless our Veterans.

