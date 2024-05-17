Find Perfect Gifts at Rainbow Lakes Craft Fair This Sunday

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Community Club, located in the Rainbow Lakes section of Parsippany, is hosting an indoor craft and vendor fair this Sunday, May 19th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend. The fair will feature various items, primarily for adults and some for kids. Vendors include woodworkers, potters, jewelry makers, custom tumbler creators, makeup vendors, crafters of crocheted items, and hostess gifts. These items make great gifts for Father’s Day, weddings, showers, birthdays, and more.

Event Details:

Location: Rainbow Lakes Clubhouse, 20 Rainbow Trail, Denville

Special Offers: Free kids' craft session Free glitter tattoos Free raffle ticket for an awesome Summer Fun gift basket with any vendor purchase



Come and support local vendors from the community!