Saturday, May 18, 2024
Find Perfect Gifts at Rainbow Lakes Craft Fair This Sunday

By Frank L. Cahill
File photo

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Community Club, located in the Rainbow Lakes section of Parsippany, is hosting an indoor craft and vendor fair this Sunday, May 19th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend. The fair will feature various items, primarily for adults and some for kids. Vendors include woodworkers, potters, jewelry makers, custom tumbler creators, makeup vendors, crafters of crocheted items, and hostess gifts. These items make great gifts for Father’s Day, weddings, showers, birthdays, and more.

Event Details:

  • Location: Rainbow Lakes Clubhouse, 20 Rainbow Trail, Denville
  • Special Offers:
    • Free kids’ craft session
    • Free glitter tattoos
    • Free raffle ticket for an awesome Summer Fun gift basket with any vendor purchase

Come and support local vendors from the community!

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
