Letter to the Editor: Gratitude for Township’s PAL Support

Dear Editor:

I am writing to express my deep appreciation for the unwavering support that the Township of Parsippany, Mayor Barberio, and the Town Council have provided to the Police Athletic League (PAL) over the past years. The township’s dedication to PAL has played a pivotal role in creating a positive environment for our youth, fostering community engagement, and bolstering public safety efforts.

The township’s generous support has enabled PAL to expand its programs, reaching our community’s broader spectrum of young individuals. Through sports, mentorship, and education initiatives, the PAL has been pivotal in offering our youth constructive and meaningful opportunities, aiding their development of vital life skills, and cultivating a sense of responsibility.

Furthermore, the collaborative efforts between the township and PAL have fortified the bond between law enforcement and our community, nurturing mutual trust and understanding. These initiatives are instrumental in shaping a safer, more cohesive community where everyone feels valued and empowered.

Again, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Township of Parsippany for their ongoing support of PAL and their steadfast commitment to the well-being of our youth and community.

Sincerely,

Parsippany PAL Executive Board

33 Baldwin Rd

Parsippany NJ 07054