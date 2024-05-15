SAX LLP Announces 13th Annual 4 MILER to Benefit St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital

PARSIPPANY — Sax LLP will host its 13th annual 4 MILER run/walk event to raise money for St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Paterson on Saturday, September 21. The fundraising event will occur at SAX LLP’s state-of-the-art headquarters at 389 Interpace Parkway.

Last year, nearly 400 participants, 20 volunteers, 34 sponsors, and 225 donors came together to participate, raising over $125,000 to benefit the Child Life Department of St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital—the largest amount raised in the event’s history. This brings the total raised since the event’s inception to $925,000. With this year’s race, SAX is racing to raise $1 million for St. Joseph’s Health.

As an avid supporter of St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Sax LLP donates 100% of the funds raised from this event directly to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital’s Child Life Department, which provides high-impact therapies to help pediatric patients cope with the adverse effects of treatment and hospitalization. Soley funded by outside support, the department offers quality-of-life therapies like art, animal-assisted, and horticultural therapy, which are shown to be highly impactful in mitigating the adverse effects of hospitalization, especially among patients with chronic, life-threatening, or terminal illnesses. SAX LLP’s philanthropic arm, The SAX Charitable Foundation, absorbs all event costs so that 100% of funds raised go directly to benefit the Child Life Department. Mainly driven by the annual 4 MILER, SAX LLP is the sole contributor to the Child Life Department.

“Our 4 Miler event is cherished by our employees and strongly supported by our clients and professional partners. It always feels so great for us to come together for St. Joseph’s Child Life Department, which does so much for their pediatric patients on so little,” said Joseph Damiano, SAX CEO and Managing Partner. “2024 will mark a banner year for our event as we work to cross the finish line in bringing the total raised for the Children’s Hospital over $1 million.”

The 13th annual 4 MILER run is held on a USA Track and Field (USATF)-certified double-loop course. The event will include a two-mile walk, kids’ dashes, a DJ, a face painter, a balloon artist, and other family-friendly activities. It will conclude with race awards and random prize drawings.

New this year, SAX LLP is offering early bird pricing to those who register between May 15 and June 2.

For more information, including how to register or become a sponsor, please visit SAX’s 4 MILER page.

About SAX LLP

SAX LLP is a Top 100 accounting, tax, and advisory firm serving the needs of privately held companies, family-owned businesses, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. With offices in Parsippany, NJ, Ewing, NJ, New York City, NY, and Mumbai, India, SAX has specialized expertise that benefits clients in our largest vertical markets. SAX provides added value to clients through advisory services that include but are not limited to Cybersecurity and Managed IT, Investment Banking, Transaction Advisory, HR Consulting, Valuation, Forensic & Litigation, and Wealth Management. SAX has been nationally ranked and listed among the Top Accounting Firms by NJBIZ, INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA), Accounting Today, and Forbes. For more information, please visit www.saxllp.com.