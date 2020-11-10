Chick-fil-A Prepares for Operation Christmas Child

MORRIS PLAINS — Chick-fil-A in Morris Plains will be providing an offer for a FREE Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich when you drop-off your gift-filled shoebox at the restaurant on November 10 between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Help share the Good News of God’s love by packing a shoebox full of gifts for a child in need.

Thanks to the generosity of people like you, Samaritan’s Purse has delivered shoebox gifts to children around the world since 1993.

For more information click here.

