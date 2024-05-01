Monday, May 6, 2024
Memory Care Café: A Haven for Caregivers Sponsored by ProMedica

By Frank L. Cahill
Arden Courts is located at 18 Eden Lane, Whippany.

HANOVER — ProMedica Memory Care at  Arden Courts will sponsor a social support group designed specifically for family members caring for loved ones living with memory loss. This event will be held on Monday, May 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Arden Courts is located at 18 Eden Lane, Whippany.

Originally started in England, this informal setting provides the caregiver a forum for discussion, reducing isolation often felt by people with dementia, their caregivers, and families. Discussions can range from practical tips for coping with dementia to avoiding caregiver burnout or information about community resources. Many attendees develop friendships that result in support even outside the memory care café setting.

The featured guest speaker will be Scott W. Bradley.  

Scott W. Bradley followed in his father’s footsteps and joined Bradley & Son Funeral Homes as owner and managing partner.

He possesses a master’s degree in social work and has been treating patients with a full range of diagnoses from schizophrenia to general anxiety at various mental healthcare centers in northern New Jersey and at the Center for Life Transition, which he founded in 1999.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
