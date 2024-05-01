Memory Care Café: A Haven for Caregivers Sponsored by ProMedica

HANOVER — ProMedica Memory Care at Arden Courts will sponsor a social support group designed specifically for family members caring for loved ones living with memory loss. This event will be held on Monday, May 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Arden Courts is located at 18 Eden Lane, Whippany.

Scott W. Bradley

Originally started in England, this informal setting provides the caregiver a forum for discussion, reducing isolation often felt by people with dementia, their caregivers, and families. Discussions can range from practical tips for coping with dementia to avoiding caregiver burnout or information about community resources. Many attendees develop friendships that result in support even outside the memory care café setting.

The featured guest speaker will be Scott W. Bradley.

Scott W. Bradley followed in his father’s footsteps and joined Bradley & Son Funeral Homes as owner and managing partner.

He possesses a master’s degree in social work and has been treating patients with a full range of diagnoses from schizophrenia to general anxiety at various mental healthcare centers in northern New Jersey and at the Center for Life Transition, which he founded in 1999.