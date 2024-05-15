Thursday, May 16, 2024
Local Achiever: Daniel Rodriguez on SNHU Winter 2024 Dean’s List

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
SNHU Recognizes Daniel Rodriguez of Parsippany for Winter 2024 Academic Achievement

PARSIPPANY — Daniel Rodriguez has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2024 Dean’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 225,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.

Recognized as one of the “Most Innovative” regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. To learn more, click here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
