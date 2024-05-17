Saturday, May 18, 2024
H.K. Truck Center Plans Major Redevelopment on Newly Acquired Parsippany Site

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — A South Plainfield-based trucking company has acquired 3.4 acres of land to transform the area around its existing building in Parsippany into a new facility.

H.K. Truck Center purchased the lots at 10-30 Fanny Road for $3.68 million, as reported by commercial real estate firm NAI James E. Hanson, which facilitated the sale. The property is situated at the corner of Intervale Road and Fanny Road, near Route 202, providing easy access to several major transportation routes.

(Photo courtesy of NAI James E. Hanson)

The company plans to demolish the existing buildings and redevelop the site into a state-of-the-art truck repair facility.

Based in South Plainfield, H.K. Truck Center specializes in commercial truck parts, service, rental, leasing, and sales.

The company’s current Parsippany location, a 15,818-square-foot maintenance building, is at 10 Fanny Road. A residential building between H.K. Truck Center and The Music Shop appears to be part of the parcel.

NAI James E. Hanson’s Michael Walters, SIOR, and Cameron Silverstein represented the seller, HFC Holdings, LLC, negotiating with H.K. Truck Center.

“With limited space available for redevelopment in Morris County and the surrounding area, we are thrilled to have helped our client secure fair market value while allowing a tenant to continue operating their business at the space,” said Walters. “We look forward to continuing our work with our client, HFC Holdings, and wish H.K. Truck Center all the best moving forward.”

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
