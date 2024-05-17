H.K. Truck Center Plans Major Redevelopment on Newly Acquired Parsippany Site

PARSIPPANY — A South Plainfield-based trucking company has acquired 3.4 acres of land to transform the area around its existing building in Parsippany into a new facility.

H.K. Truck Center purchased the lots at 10-30 Fanny Road for $3.68 million, as reported by commercial real estate firm NAI James E. Hanson, which facilitated the sale. The property is situated at the corner of Intervale Road and Fanny Road, near Route 202, providing easy access to several major transportation routes.

(Photo courtesy of NAI James E. Hanson)

The company plans to demolish the existing buildings and redevelop the site into a state-of-the-art truck repair facility.

Based in South Plainfield, H.K. Truck Center specializes in commercial truck parts, service, rental, leasing, and sales.

The company’s current Parsippany location, a 15,818-square-foot maintenance building, is at 10 Fanny Road. A residential building between H.K. Truck Center and The Music Shop appears to be part of the parcel.

NAI James E. Hanson’s Michael Walters, SIOR, and Cameron Silverstein represented the seller, HFC Holdings, LLC, negotiating with H.K. Truck Center.

“With limited space available for redevelopment in Morris County and the surrounding area, we are thrilled to have helped our client secure fair market value while allowing a tenant to continue operating their business at the space,” said Walters. “We look forward to continuing our work with our client, HFC Holdings, and wish H.K. Truck Center all the best moving forward.”