Individual at Knollwood School Tested Positive for COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — A letter from Dr. Barbara Sargent

Dear Knollwood School Community,

This letter is to inform you that an individual at Knollwood School has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The District is coordinating closely with public health officials and following CDC, state, and local health department guidance in order to assure the health and safety of our community. If you were in close contact with the individual you will receive a separate notification from your local Health Department.

Cleaning and disinfecting of all exposed areas have been completed.

We understand the level of concern regarding COVID-19. We encourage all community members to continue following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention promoted safeguards, such as:

• Staying home when you are sick;

• Washing hands often with soap for at least 20 seconds;

• Covering coughs and sneezes and properly disposing of tissues;

• Limiting close contact with people who are sick and not sharing food, drinks, and utensils;

• Practicing social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart);

• Wearing a face covering while in school; and

Continuing to monitor your health for symptoms.

As always, we appreciate our community’s support and cooperation. You can assist us by remaining vigilant but sensible in your approach to dealing with this health concern. Should you have any questions about this situation, please feel free to contact Mrs. Merisa Rosa – (973) 263-7060. Below are some resources that might be helpful.

RESOURCES

a. NJDOH COVID-19 Information for Communities and the General Public: (click here)

b. Get the Facts about Coronavirus: (click here)

c. Symptoms of COVID-19: (click here)

d. Testing: (click here)

e. How to Protect Yourself: (click here)

f. What to Do if You Are Sick: (click here)

Sincerely,

Barbara Sargent, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

