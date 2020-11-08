Parsippany High School Closed Due to COVID-19; All Students Will Learn Remotely

All extracurricular and athletic programs are canceled during the two-week closure

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township School District has been informed that multiple individuals at Parsippany High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

Given the NJ Department of Health guidance, and in coordination with local health officials, the district will enact distance learning for all students and staff at Parsippany High School only, effective Monday, November 9.

All other schools in the district will operate in their current status. Parsippany High school will be closed for on-site instruction for fourteen days and we will follow our remote learning plan from Monday, November 9 through Friday, November 20. Parsippany High School will reopen for in-person learning for staff and students on Monday, November 23.

The following will be enacted immediately:

All self-contained programs at Parsippany High School will be fully remote until Monday, November 23.

Students will have NO access to the building during this time.

All extracurricular and athletic programs are canceled during the two-week closure. There will be no practices or games held. Students should NOT gather indoors with friends. The custodial staff will thoroughly clean and sanitize all classrooms.

The PHS virtual schedule will be as follows:

Class 1 7:40 – 8:23 43 minutes

Class 2 8:27 – 9:08 41 minutes

Class 3 9:12 – 9:53 41 minutes

Class 4 9:57 – 10:38 41 minutes

LUNCH – NO LABS 10:38 – 11:28 50 minutes

Class 5 11:32 – 12:13 41 minutes

Class 6 12:17 – 12:58 41 minutes

Class 7 1:02 – 1:43 41 minutes

Class 8 1:47 – 2:28 41 minutes

Friday, November 13, and Friday, November 20 will still be “Virtual Fridays” set aside for tutorials, Teacher Office Hours, and other meetings at the teachers’ discretion.

We regret the disruption this presents to our students and staff; however, it is imperative that we adhere to the NJ Department of Health and local health guidelines for the safety of our school community. Please continue to assist us by remaining vigilant and sensible in your approach to dealing with this health crisis.

Sincerely,

Dr. Barbara Sargent

Superintendent of Schools

