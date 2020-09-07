Designer Showhouse and Gardens Opening For Visitors

MORRIS COUNTY — The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) is delighted to announce that it will present its 19th Mansion in May signature fundraiser, previously scheduled to be held during May, as “Splendor in September.” The Designer Showhouse and Gardens will open its doors to the public at Tyvan Hill in New Vernon, New Jersey from September 8 to October 4, 2020.

The delayed opening of Tyvan Hill will enable visitors to have an opportunity to experience a visit to this lovely country estate to see the transformation of nearly 50 spaces by leading interior and landscape designers. This dedicated team of designers will deliver on their commitment to creating a beautiful mansion and gorgeous grounds for all to see, all to benefit the expansion of the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute at Morristown Medical Center.

“In an effort to provide visitors with a pleasant and safe visit to Tyvan Hill, new admissions and safety protocols are in place,” said Katie Nolle, President, Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center. “We are following all CDC, State, and Local Covid-19 guidelines to safeguard the safety and well-being of our visitors, designers, and volunteers.”

Tyvan Hill, a 10,000 square foot U-shaped brick and stone house mansion was designed by the prominent New York architectural firm of Peabody, Wilson & Brown for John Wesley Castles Jr. and his wife, Dorothea Bradford Smith, and built between 1928 and 1929. It features beautiful details, such as a curved staircase, paneling, and elegant moldings, as well as an outdoor pool and pool house. In 1931, the Architectural League of New York awarded its silver medal to Peabody, Wilson & Brown for the firm’s designs of a group of country residences, prominently including Tyvan Hill.

Mansion in May is the preeminent designer showhouse in the New Jersey-New York area. “Splendor in September” at Tyvan Hill will be open to the public from September 8 to October 4, 2020. Tickets are $40 online and are sold in time slots from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For tickets and more information about our safety protocols and Mansion in May click here.

