Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Local News

Tabitha Gessling Completes Fashion Institute of Technology with Distinction

Local Student Tabitha Gessling Makes Mark at Fashion Institute of Technology

PARSIPPANY — Tabitha Gessling of Lake Hiawatha is graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology, NYC. Her notable achievements include:

  • Associate of Applied Sciences in Advertising and Marketing Communications (May 2022)
  • Study Abroad in Milan, Paris, and London (2023)
  • Bachelor of Science in Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing (May 2024)
  • Minor in Ethics and Sustainability
  • Beauty Director for FIT’s student-run magazine “Blush,” Spring 2023 publication
  • Senator for Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing in the Student Government Association, Fall 2023-Spring 2024
  • Member of Phi Theta Kappa

Tabitha graduated from Parsippany High School, Class of 2020.

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City is a globally recognized institution known for its outstanding design, fashion, business, and technology programs. Established in 1944, FIT is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system and offers a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate degrees. The college is celebrated for its rigorous academics, industry connections, and hands-on learning opportunities. FIT’s location in the heart of New York City provides students unparalleled access to the fashion and creative industries, fostering a dynamic learning environment that prepares graduates for successful careers in their chosen fields. The campus features state-of-the-art facilities, including specialized labs, studios, and exhibition spaces, reflecting its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Local News

