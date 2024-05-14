Tabitha Gessling Completes Fashion Institute of Technology with Distinction

PARSIPPANY — Tabitha Gessling of Lake Hiawatha is graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology, NYC. Her notable achievements include:
- Associate of Applied Sciences in Advertising and Marketing Communications (May 2022)
- Study Abroad in Milan, Paris, and London (2023)
- Bachelor of Science in Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing (May 2024)
- Minor in Ethics and Sustainability
- Beauty Director for FIT’s student-run magazine “Blush,” Spring 2023 publication
- Senator for Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing in the Student Government Association, Fall 2023-Spring 2024
- Member of Phi Theta Kappa
Tabitha graduated from Parsippany High School, Class of 2020.
