Tabitha Gessling Completes Fashion Institute of Technology with Distinction

PARSIPPANY — Tabitha Gessling of Lake Hiawatha is graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology, NYC. Her notable achievements include:

Associate of Applied Sciences in Advertising and Marketing Communications (May 2022)

Study Abroad in Milan, Paris, and London (2023)

Bachelor of Science in Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing (May 2024)

Minor in Ethics and Sustainability

Beauty Director for FIT’s student-run magazine “Blush,” Spring 2023 publication

Senator for Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing in the Student Government Association, Fall 2023-Spring 2024

Member of Phi Theta Kappa

Tabitha graduated from Parsippany High School, Class of 2020.

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City is a globally recognized institution known for its outstanding design, fashion, business, and technology programs. Established in 1944, FIT is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system and offers a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate degrees. The college is celebrated for its rigorous academics, industry connections, and hands-on learning opportunities. FIT’s location in the heart of New York City provides students unparalleled access to the fashion and creative industries, fostering a dynamic learning environment that prepares graduates for successful careers in their chosen fields. The campus features state-of-the-art facilities, including specialized labs, studios, and exhibition spaces, reflecting its commitment to innovation and excellence.