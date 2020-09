MORRIS COUNTY — Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, D-11, and Rosemary Becchi, a Republican candidate for that congressional seat, will debate online at 9:00 p.m. Sunday, October 11.

The debate is hosted by the New Jersey Globe, an online political news website. Globe editor David Wildstein will moderate the debate.

The hour-long debate will be conducted virtually and live-streamed to Facebook and YouTube.

Comments

Comments