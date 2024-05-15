Thursday, May 16, 2024
Parsippany’s Keshav Sheth Earns Prestigious $2,500 National Merit Award

Frank L. Cahill
Keshav Sheth

PARSIPPANY — A high school senior from Parsippany is among the 60 people from New Jersey who have been awarded a $2,500 National Merit scholarship. Eligibility begins with high PSAT scores, followed by a comprehensive application that includes essays, recommendations, and academic records.

Parsippany’s Keshav B. Sheth, a Morris Hills High School student planning to study engineering, is a recipient. The scholarships, funded by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation and some corporate sponsors, are awarded based on academic and extracurricular excellence. Further announcements of scholarship recipients are scheduled for June and July.

Sheth is president of Morris Hills Key Club. He will be attending the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
