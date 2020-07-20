Morris Museum presents “Jazz on the Back Deck”

MORRISTOWN — Live Jazz continues with sunsets and social distancing! They still have space available for “Jazz on the Back Deck” this Thursday, July 23!

Don’t miss out on a great opportunity to see Mariel Bildsten Quartet, while also enjoying a warm summer night outdoors! The concert will take place outside, atop the Morris Museum’s elevated parking deck. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., but patrons are welcome to come as early as 6:00 o.m. to set up.

Make sure to bring your own chairs and refreshments. Grab a ticket now to lock in your spot! We have multiple options for seating:

8’x8′ blocks, $50, maximum of two patrons

8’x12′ blocks, $75, maximum of three patrons

8’x16′ blocks, $100, maximum of four patrons

To purchase tickets over the phone, call the box office at (973) 971-3706. You may also purchase tickets online by clicking here. They are located at 6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown.

