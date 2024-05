PARSIPPANY — The Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association will host a Flea Market and Community Garage Sale on Saturday, June 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a rain date set for Sunday, June 2. The event will be held at Drewes Beach.

Secure your spot early: Register before May 15 for a 10×10 space at just $15.00. After May 15, the cost rises to $20.00. Bring your table, tent, or any other necessary display items.

For further details, call (973) 887-4947 or click here.