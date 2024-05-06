Monday, May 6, 2024
Don’t Miss Out: Kiwanis Club Seeks Vendors for Touch-a-Truck Extravaganza

The annual Touch-A-Truck event will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Liquid Church, 299 Webro Road, Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Presents Annual Touch-A-Truck Event. Join us on Saturday, June 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Liquid Church, 299 Webro Road, Parsippany. Admission is $5.00 per person or $20.00 per family (maximum). Last year, over 1,100 children enjoyed the event!

Touch-A-Truck is a fun-filled fundraiser benefiting the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Kids of all ages can explore various vehicles and meet community heroes like police officers, firefighters, first aid volunteers, sanitation workers, and more! Each child receives a goody bag with surprises, including a free ice cream cone!

Kids had fun putting out the fire using a real hose from a fire truck

This event not only offers family fun but also supports our significant initiatives. Kiwanis International is a global volunteer organization committed to enhancing the lives of children and communities worldwide. Our Parsippany chapter actively supports numerous local causes. We’re seeking vendors and sponsors to join us for this fantastic event.

For more information, contact Touch-A-Truck Chairman Nicolas Limanov at Ndlimanov13@gmail.com or (917) 499-7299. For sponsorship inquiries, please reach out to Frank Cahill at (862) 213-2200.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
