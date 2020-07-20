Route 46 Daytime Lane Closures as Roadway Improvement Project Begins

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced the beginning of daytime lane closures on Route 46 as a roadway maintenance and repair project begins in Morris, Essex, and Passaic counties.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, until 3:00 p.m., and continuing daily Monday through Friday for several months, NJDOT’s Contractor, Schifano Construction Corp., is scheduled to close one lane on Route 46 beginning near the Route 10 interchange in Roxbury. This closure will allow the contractor to complete the curb and inlet work in the shoulder as part of a moving operation. Work will begin near Route 10 and shift eastward as the project progresses. Following the completion of curb and inlet work, overnight lane closures will be required for milling and paving.

The $17.7 million state-funded projects will mill and pave approximately 16 miles of Route 46 between the Route 10 interchange in Roxbury, Morris County, and the Route 3 interchange in Clifton, Passaic County. The project also will repave ramps and make other roadway repairs. The entire project is expected to be complete in 2022.

Variable Message Signs are being utilized throughout the project limits to provide advance notification to motorists of all traffic pattern changes associated with the interchange improvements project. Throughout the project, NJDOT will provide information on upcoming road or ramp closures.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NJDOT_info or on the NJDOT Facebook page.

