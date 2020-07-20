Suspect in fatal shooting at federal judge’s house ID’d as ‘anti-feminist lawyer’ with case before judge, reports say

The suspect in the fatal shooting of the 20-year-old son of a New Jersey federal judge and the wounding of her husband at the family’s home on Sunday has been identified in multiple reports as a self-described “anti-feminist lawyer” who recently had a case before the judge.Roy Den Hollander was found dead in Rockland, New York, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, NBC New York, The New York Times, The Daily Beast and New York Post reported, all citing sources.Hollander, a lawyer based in New York, had a case pending before U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas regarding the U.S. Mil…

