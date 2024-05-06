MORRIS COUNTY — The Primary Election is on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

IMPORTANT PRIMARY ELECTION DATES AND DEADLINES

Date Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Voter Registration Deadline for Primary Election Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Deadline for Filing of Challenger Appointments Wednesday, May 22, 2024 Mailing of Sample Ballots Tuesday, May 28, 2024 Deadline to Apply for Mail-In Ballot for Primary Election Deadline for In-Person Mail-In Ballot Applications for Primary Election by 3:00 pm Early Voting Period Friday, May 31, 2024 Deadline for Application to Receive Primary Election Mail-In Ballots by Electronic Means for Qualified Overseas Civilian and Military Voters Tuesday, June 4, 2024 Election Day – 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Please note that mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 4, 2024

and received by the Morris County Clerk’s Office no later than Monday, June 10, 2024. Do not return mail-in ballots to your polling place.

New Jersey Voter Information Portal:

Voter registration and changes to voter registration can be made in the following three ways:

1. In-person by delivering your form to Morris County, Administration & Records Building, 10 Court Street, Morristown, NJ 07960

2. By mail by sending your form to the Morris County Commissioner of Registration, PO Box 900, Morristown, NJ 07963

3. Online by clicking here – you will need a current and valid driver’s license or non-driver identification card issued by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission or a social security number and the ability to upload your signature online

Not sure if you are registered to vote? Please click here to conduct a “Voter Search” using your name, month, and year of birth.

If you need to cancel your voter registration, please contact the Morris County Board of Elections. You can cancel your registration online, by mail, or in person. Click here for further instructions.

Please note that Early Voting Locations are NOT the same as your assigned polling place.



There is currently an Early Voting Location in:

Hanover: 15 North Jefferson Road

Morristown: 200 South Street

Madison: 50 Kings Road

Boonton Township: 155 Powerville Road

Central Park (Parsippany): 2 Executive Drive, Morris Plains

Denville: 1 Saint Mary’s Place

For a complete list of early voting locations in Morris County, click here.

To find your polling place for Election Day, click here.

For a List of Ballot Drop Box Locations, click here.

You can deposit your ballot approximately 45 days before the election and all Ballot Drop Boxes will be closed at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Click here for a complete list of Morris County locations.

To track your mail-in ballot, create a New Jersey Registration System (NJ SVRS) account. When the Morris County Board of Elections has received your mail-in ballot, the web page will display “Ballot Received Date”. Once the ballot is accepted, the Ballot Status will show as “Accepted”. If your mail-in ballot has not been received yet, it will not be listed. Click here to track your ballot.

Candidates click here for information. (Filing Dates, Procedure to Request Voter Lists, Challenger Information):

Interested in becoming a Poll Worker? Contact the Morris County Board of Elections or click here for more information.