Monday, May 6, 2024
Primary Election is on Tuesday, June 4

By Frank L. Cahill
0
27

MORRIS COUNTY — The Primary Election is on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

IMPORTANT PRIMARY ELECTION DATES AND DEADLINES

Date
Tuesday, May 14, 2024Voter Registration Deadline for Primary Election
Tuesday, May 21, 2024Deadline for Filing of Challenger Appointments
Wednesday, May 22, 2024Mailing of Sample Ballots
Tuesday, May 28, 2024Deadline to Apply for Mail-In Ballot for Primary Election
Deadline for In-Person Mail-In Ballot Applications for Primary Election by 3:00 pmEarly Voting Period
Friday, May 31, 2024Deadline for Application to Receive Primary Election Mail-In Ballots by Electronic Means for Qualified Overseas Civilian and Military Voters
Tuesday, June 4, 2024Election Day – 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Please note that mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 4, 2024
and received by the Morris County Clerk’s Office no later than Monday, June 10, 2024. Do not return mail-in ballots to your polling place.

New Jersey Voter Information Portal: 

Voter registration and changes to voter registration can be made in the following three ways:

1. In-person by delivering your form to Morris County, Administration & Records Building, 10 Court Street, Morristown, NJ 07960

2. By mail by sending your form to the Morris County Commissioner of Registration, PO Box 900, Morristown, NJ 07963

3. Online by clicking here – you will need a current and valid driver’s license or non-driver identification card issued by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission or a social security number and the ability to upload your signature online

Not sure if you are registered to vote? Please click here to conduct a “Voter Search” using your name, month, and year of birth.

If you need to cancel your voter registration, please contact the Morris County Board of Elections. You can cancel your registration online, by mail, or in person. Click here for further instructions.

Please note that Early Voting Locations are NOT the same as your assigned polling place.

There is currently an Early Voting Location in:
Hanover: 15 North Jefferson Road
Morristown: 200 South Street 
Madison: 50 Kings Road
Boonton Township: 155 Powerville Road
Central Park (Parsippany): 2 Executive Drive, Morris Plains
Denville: 1 Saint Mary’s Place

For a complete list of early voting locations in Morris County, click here.

To find your polling place for Election Day, click here.

For a List of Ballot Drop Box Locations, click here.

You can deposit your ballot approximately 45 days before the election and all Ballot Drop Boxes will be closed at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Click here for a complete list of Morris County locations.

To track your mail-in ballot, create a New Jersey Registration System (NJ SVRS) account. When the Morris County Board of Elections has received your mail-in ballot, the web page will display “Ballot Received Date”. Once the ballot is accepted, the Ballot Status will show as “Accepted”. If your mail-in ballot has not been received yet, it will not be listed. Click here to track your ballot.

Candidates click here for information. (Filing Dates, Procedure to Request Voter Lists, Challenger Information): 

Interested in becoming a Poll Worker? Contact the Morris County Board of Elections or click here for more information.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
