Suspect in Parsippany DWI Case Shows Aggression Towards Officers

PARSIPPANY — On April 27, 2024, around 11:47 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Patrolman Sean Golden was conducting patrol duties near Littleton Road and Parsippany Road. During his patrol, he noticed a Grey 2018 Kia Optima heading north on Parsippany Road toward Route 46.

The vehicle disregarded a red traffic signal meant for traffic on Parsippany Road toward Parsippany Boulevard.

Officer Golden pursued the vehicle and pulled it over at the entrance to Tivoli Gardens, located at 1100 Parsippany Boulevard. Despite the officer activating emergency lights, the vehicle proceeded into the parking lot and parked in front of Building 12. The driver, identified as Orlando Fallas, 28, exited the vehicle promptly upon stopping. Officer Golden instructed him to return to the vehicle, but Mr. Fallas insisted on stretching his legs. After repeated commands, Mr. Fallas complied.

Approaching the vehicle, Officer Golden noticed the smell of alcohol emanating from the driver’s area. As additional officers arrived at the scene, Mr. Fallas exited the vehicle once more against orders. Despite instructions to return to his vehicle, Mr. Fallas remained non-compliant. Sgt. Ferreira, Ptl. Ohlsen, Ptl, Kurza, Ptl. Piccininni, and Ptl. Cavaluzzo responded to assist.

When questioned, Mr. Fallas claimed he had been coaching baseball and had not consumed alcohol. However, field sobriety tests indicated otherwise, leading to his arrest. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered an open Smirnoff vodka bottle and an uncapped seltzer bottle with an alcoholic odor.

Mr. Fallas was transported to Parsippany Police Headquarters for processing, where he refused to provide breath samples. Following protocol, officers detained him pending John’s Law coordination. However, Mr. Fallas became increasingly agitated and began kicking the cell door. Officer Golden attempted to calm him, to no avail.

Par-Troy EMS was called to assist, and Mr. Fallas was transported to St. Clare’s Denville. He was issued multiple motor-vehicle summonses, including Driving While Intoxicated, Refusal to Provide Breath Samples, Failure to Provide Insurance Card, Failure to Observe Traffic Signal, Reckless Driving, and Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle.

Mr. Fallas is scheduled to appear in Parsippany Municipal Court on June 13, 2024.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.