Free Outdoor Classes at the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA

MOUNTAIN LAKES — As the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA always says, “You Can’t Spell Community Without the Y”, they are staying true to their word and offering free outdoor classes in the upper parking lot of the Y, located at 100 Fanny Road, Mountain Lakes. The Y is centrally located where Mountain Lakes, Boonton, and Parsippany intersect, right off Parsippany Boulevard in Parsippany, Essex Street in Boonton, and Morris Avenue in Mountain Lakes.

The Y has been part of the local community for more than half a century, offering a health and wellness center with state-of-the-art cardio equipment, weight room, indoor cycling room, personal training, full-size indoor swimming pool, community service opportunities, wellness programming, summer camp, afterschool care at select schools in the area, youth fitness, kids zone, competitive swim team, a security-accessed Early Childhood Learning Center, and so much more!

There is no registration to take any of the outdoor classes, but as the Y has not been able to re-open due to COVID-19 governmental restrictions, there is no access to the facility. Please bring your own water, towel, and a mat. Here is the current schedule of free outdoor classes, open to all:

Mondays: Yoga from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and Body Blast from 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Tuesdays: Yoga from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.and Boot Camp from 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Wednesdays: Yoga from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and Body Blast from 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Thursdays: Yoga from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and Boot Camp from 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Fridays: Yoga from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and Boot Camp from 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Saturdays: Boot Camp from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

As you can see, classes are held early in the morning so you are not in the excessive heat of the day. Should you wish to inquire about memberships so that you may take virtual classes and live outdoor spin classes, or need further information on any of our extensive offerings, please contact Rosemary Linder Day, Director of Marketing, at RosemaryL@Lhymca.com.

