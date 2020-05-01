Madison Man Sentenced for Possession of Child Pornography

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, and Chief Darren Dachisen of the Madison Borough Police Department announce the sentencing of Gary Anderson, 45, of Madison.

Anderson previously pled guilty to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child for the Possession of Child Pornography in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4b(5)(b)(ii), a crime of the second degree and one count of Possession of Child Pornography in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4b(5)(b)(iii), a crime of the third degree.

Anderson admitted that he utilized his home computer to upload over 1,000 images of child pornography between the dates of December 16, 2018, and July 18, 2019. Anderson also admitted to subsequently possessing one additional image of child pornography between the dates of September 1, 2019, and October 31, 2019. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was first alerted to the computer upload by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anderson was sentenced today by the Honorable Robert Hanna, J.S.C., to eleven (11) years in New Jersey State Prison for the second-degree Possession of Child Pornography and seven years in New Jersey State Prison concurrent for the third-degree Possession of Child Pornography. Anderson is also subject to Megan’s Law registration and Parole Supervision for Life.

Prosecutor Knapp said “We must work to prevent the exploitation of our children, especially by the repeat, habitual offenders. The sentence imposed by the Court demonstrates the seriousness with which Morris County Law Enforcement prosecutes such cases. Hopefully this sentence will also deter others from even contemplating such horrific acts.”

Prosecutor Knapp would like to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Madison Borough Police Department, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Criminal Investigations Section whose efforts contributed to the investigation and resolution of the matter.

