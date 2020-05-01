Route 10 Westbound Ramp to I-287 Southbound to Close This Weekend

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced the ramp from Route 10 westbound to I-287 southbound, and one lane on Route 10 westbound, will be closed this weekend as a roadway improvement project advances. This work was previously scheduled to begin on April 24, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 1, until 7:00 a.m. Monday, May 4, NJDOT’s contractor, Crisdel Construction Group is scheduled to close the ramp from Route 10 westbound to I-287 southbound, as well as one lane on Route 10 westbound in the vicinity of the I-287 interchange in Hanover. This closure will allow the contractor to complete the full-box reconstruction of the roadway. One lane of westbound traffic will be maintained at all times during the weekend closures. Lane closures on Route 10 westbound are scheduled for the next two weekends as the roadway reconstruction continues. The following signed detour will be in place this weekend:

Route 10 westbound to I-287 southbound detour:

· Motorists traveling on Route 10 westbound wishing to take the ramp to I-287 southbound will be directed to continue on Route 10 westbound

· Take Ridgedale Avenue South U-turn (Dryden Way/Ridgedale Avenue/Cedar Knolls exit)

· Stay left for Ridgedale Avenue/Cedar Knolls

· Keep right and take the ramp to Route 10 eastbound

· Take the ramp to I-287 southbound

The $4.5 million state-funded projects will reconstruct a half-mile portion of Route 10 westbound, which is in poor condition. The project also includes the installation of improved overhead signage and guiderail replacement, which will be completed during the week following the completion of weekend closures.

Advance warning and variable messaging signs are being utilized to provide advance notification to the motoring public of all traffic pattern changes associated with the work.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NJDOT_info or on the NJDOT Facebook page.

Comments

Comments