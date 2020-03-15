St. Barnabas Medical Center Revised Visiting Guidelines

MORRIS COUNTY — The safety and well-being of our patients, visitors and staff is our number one priority. Please be aware of the following newly revised guidelines before visiting one of our hospitals or healthcare facilities:

NO VISITORS WILL BE ALLOWED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE in every RWJBarnabas Health hospital and healthcare facility, including Behavioral Health and Outpatient facilities. For a full list of RWJBH hospitals and facilities please click here.

Exceptions may be made in certain circumstances:

Pediatric units (only ONE parent/guardian will be permitted)

Maternity and Labor & Delivery units (only ONE significant other/support person can visit)

Neonatal Intensive Care Units (TWO parents/support persons can visit)

Same Day Surgery or Ambulatory Procedures (only ONE person can visit)

Pediatric psychiatric patients (only ONE if/when a mutual agreement between the care team and the parents/guardian has been reached)

PLEASE NOTE: Extenuating circumstances (such as hospice) will also be considered based on the best interest and needs of the individual patient.

Emergency Department patients may be accompanied by ONE adult.

Outpatients may be accompanied by ONE adult (unless an aide or assistant is required).

Approved visitors will be screened for the following and may not be allowed to visit or stay based on:

Recent international travel history

Recent domestic travel to areas with widespread COVID-19 infection

Contact with individuals with known COVID-19

Cold or flu-like symptoms

In addition, all visitors should wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer before and after visiting.

**Individuals 18 years of age and under will not be permitted.

While we are sensitive to the difficulties facing loved ones of hospitalized patients, our healthcare providers must keep patient and staff safety paramount at this unprecedented time. We encourage family members and friends to use alternative ways to interact with their loved ones, including phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means.

For the most up-to-date instructions and restrictions for visitation at an RWJBarnabas Health facility click here.

