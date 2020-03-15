Utility Shut-offs Suspended to Ease Financial Impact of Coronavirus

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey residents that have fallen behind on their utility bills won’t have worry about their electric or gas service being shut off in the coming weeks, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU).

The agreement which involves all public gas and electricity companies in New Jersey regulated by the state agency including, but not limited to, Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G), Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), Atlantic City Electric, New Jersey Natural Gas, Aqua Water, and New Jersey American Water, comes in response to the public health emergency and the effort currently underway in response to the COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic.

“As community partners, New Jersey’s investor owned utilities understand the impact this is having on households and businesses. That is why we are suspending shutoffs to ensure that everyone can benefit from and enjoy the essential services utilities provide,” said Tom Churchelow, executive director of the New Jersey Utilities Association. “At times like this, it’s important that we all come together as companies and customers to take care of each other in our communities.”

“We are committed to that, and will continue to monitor the needs of customers,” added Churchelow.

“At a moment in time when protecting residents’ health and safety is of paramount importance, and especially when many are following guidance to practice ‘social distancing’ and spend more time at home, we must ensure that utility services are maintained to all residents,” said Joseph L. Fiordaliso, NJBPU President.

“Waiving utility service disconnects is a way we can look out for each other, ensure every resident’s well-being, and continue strengthening Governor Murphy’s vision of a stronger and fairer New Jersey. I thank the utilities for coming together with us today to help achieve exactly that,” Fiordaliso added.

If a ratepayer is unable to resolve an issue with their utility company, residents should contact NJBPU’s Customer Assistance team by filling out an online form or by calling the NJBPU at (800) 624-0241 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

