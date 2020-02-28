Student Sprays Pepper Spray in Classroom at Parsippany Hills

PARSIPPANY — On Thursday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m. a fire alarm was activated at Parsippany Hills High School, 20 Rita Drive.

The School Resource Officer (SRO) responded to one of the biology classrooms inside Parsippany Hills High School after the fire alarm was activated by school faculty due to numerous students and teachers reporting breathing issues due to an unknown irritant.

The Mount Tabor Fire Department along with Par-Troy EMS responded to the scene, along with Detective Sergeant L. Costigan to assist the SRO. After a brief investigation it was determined that pepper spray was sprayed inside the room by a student causing approximately eighteen students and staff to be evaluated by first responders. The room was ventilated and all students and faculty were allowed to reenter the building.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.

