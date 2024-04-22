Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Track and Field Thrills: Parsippany Athletes Head to Penn Relays

Frank L. Cahill
Kaia San Martin, Kira Chebishev, Anya Sadowski, Sahar Naematullah. Photo Credit Mahfooz Naematullah

PARSIPPANY — Since April 21, 1895, the University of Pennsylvania has been the proud host of the Penn Relays, the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States. Held annually at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, this event, also known as the Penn Relays Carnival, showcases the talents of athletes from across the nation. Parsippany students will be among the competitors.

Parsippany Hills Girls Team will be running 4×400 — Kaia San Martin, Kira Chebishev, Anya Sadowski, Sahar Naematullah. The girls’ team will be running on Thursday, April 25th at 1:48 p.m.

Parsippany Hills Boys Team will be running 4×100 – Julio Tatis, Rafael Lindsay, Simeon Washington, Jai Royal. The boys’ team will be running Friday, April 26th at 11:20 a.m.

Julio Tatis, Rafael Lindsay, Simeon Washington, Jai Royal. Photo credit Sara Chebishev

The Penn Relays is a rain-or-shine event. There is no rain date scheduled for the Penn Relays. Please be advised that umbrellas are prohibited from being brought into the venue.

To purchase your tickets today for the Penn Relays, click here. The three-day carnival is set for Thursday, April 25 to Saturday, April 27. 

