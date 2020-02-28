An open letter endorsing Laura Ali for Republican Chair

During the recent campaign in Parsippany when the Republican Township Council Incumbents were challenged in the Primary and in the General election, we were fortunate to receive help from some prominent Republicans. Outstanding among those was Laura Ali.

Laura realized that Parsippany, being Morris County’s largest municipality, needed to keep strong Republican leadership on the Township Council. She supported us throughout the campaign and demonstrated the leadership that we know Morris County needs going forward.

We wholeheartedly endorse Laura! We know that we can count on her to continue her commitment, her leadership, and her resolve to keep Morris County a Republican stronghold.

Michael J. dePierro, Council President

Loretta Gragnani, Council Vice President

Dr. Louis Valori, Parsippany Republican Committee Chairman

