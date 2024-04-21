Monday, April 22, 2024
Aastha Jaggi Named to Fall 2023 Deans List at Widener University

Aastha Jaggi

PARSIPPANY — Widener University congratulates Aastha Jaggi for achieving dean’s list status during the fall 2023 semester. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students with a grade point average of 3.50 and above for the semester.

Aastha served as a junior EMT with the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad from September 2017 to August 2018. She graduated from Parsippany High School in 2018 and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Temple University.

Widener University is a private institution known for its commitment to every student’s personal and professional success, where academic experiences are distinguished by excellence and students develop the leadership qualities employers seek.

Core values of respect, integrity, and excellence are reflected in an outstanding student experience provided through an agile, innovative, and inclusive approach to learning. Industry-shaping faculty provide close, personal mentorship and share powerful connections that help students build professional networks.

Recognized as one of the Philadelphia region’s leading universities, Widener offers programs and experiences that empower our community of learners to discover and create better futures as scholars, leaders, and globally engaged citizens.

Visit the university website by clicking here.

