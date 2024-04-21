Aastha Jaggi Named to Fall 2023 Deans List at Widener University

PARSIPPANY — Widener University congratulates Aastha Jaggi for achieving dean’s list status during the fall 2023 semester. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students with a grade point average of 3.50 and above for the semester.

Aastha served as a junior EMT with the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad from September 2017 to August 2018. She graduated from Parsippany High School in 2018 and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Temple University.

