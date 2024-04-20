Saturday, April 20, 2024
Dynamic Leader Thomas Bushnauskas Appointed Executive Director of Parsippany Police Athletic League

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
New Leadership: Thomas J. Bushnauskas Leads Parsippany PAL

PARSIPPANY — Thomas J. Bushnauskas has assumed the role of Executive Director of the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL).

Bushnauskas brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his professional endeavors, boasting a diverse background encompassing constituent services, outreach, community engagement, legislative support, and education. His commitment to serving the community is evident through his pivotal roles in various organizations, where he has significantly contributed to their success and impact.

In his previous positions, Thomas has orchestrated a wide array of events, press conferences, town halls, and community visits. He has adeptly managed certificate presentations, spearheaded special projects, and overseen large outreach teams, ensuring comprehensive coverage across districts and municipalities.

Thomas’s expertise extends to communication and outreach strategies, as demonstrated by his proficiency in building volunteer outreach databases, orchestrating events, leading community outreach teams, and establishing robust social media presences. His strategic abilities have played a crucial role in guiding successful campaigns and legislative efforts.

Currently serving as the Executive Director of the Parsippany Police Athletic League, Thomas is wholeheartedly committed to fostering community engagement and promoting positive youth development through sports and activities. Under his leadership, the organization is poised for continued growth and success.

With his proven track record of leadership, strategic planning, and effective communication, Thomas will undoubtedly continue to make meaningful contributions to the organizations, families, and communities served by the PAL.

For more information on the Parsippany Police Athletic League, click here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
