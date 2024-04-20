Parsippany High School Lacrosse Team Organizes Car Wash Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Girls Lacrosse team faced a challenge familiar to many high school sports programs: the need for funds to support their activities. Determined to overcome this obstacle, the players and their parents brainstormed ideas for creative fundraising events.
On Saturday morning, April 20, amidst the excitement teammates and their parents hosted a car wash fundraiser. It was a classic choice that promised fun and camaraderie while also bringing in much-needed funds.
The 2024 Schedule / Scoreboard
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|April 4
|@ Morris Catholic
|L
|19-5
|April 6
|vs. Newark Academy
|L
|15-7
|April 8
|@Boonton
|W
|8-6
|April 10
|@Whippany Park
|L
|17-4
|April 13
|@Parsippany Hills
|L
|14-1
|April 15
|vs. Clifton
|L
|11-5
|April 18
|@Union Catholic
|L
|15-7
|April 22
|@North Warren
|4:00 p.m.
|April 25
|@West Orange
|6:00 p.m.
|April 27
|vs. Dayton
|10:00 a.m.
|April 30
|vs. Cedar Grove
|4:00 p.m.
|May 2
|vs. Lenape Valley
|4:00 p.m.
|May 6
|@Newark East Side
|4:00 p.m.
|May 7
|@Pequannock
|6:00 p.m.
|May 9
|vs. High Point
|4:00 p.m.
|May 13
|vs. Paramus Catholic
|4:00 p.m.
|May 14
|@Passaic Valley
|4:15 p.m.
|May 16
|vs. Hoboken
|4:30 p.m.
Team Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Class
|2
|Emily Smith
|A
|Junior
|4
|Stevani Grosso
|A
|Senior
|7
|Angelina Fernandez
|M
|Senior
|9
|Cristina Garnica
|Junior
|10
|Gabriella Vignola – Pennucci
|D, M
|Sophomore
|11
|Isabella Rivera
|Junior
|12
|Olivia Santulli
|D
|Sophomore
|13
|Jasmine Booker
|A, M
|Freshman
|14
|Xenia Jahangir
|A
|Freshman
|15
|Katherine Orellana
|Junior
|20
|Samantha Vitiello
|A
|Sophomore
|23
|Emma Straub
|M
|Senior
|24
|Abigail Collins
|A, M
|Senior
|25
|Julianna Mauriello
|Sophomore
|27
|Ava Turrisi
|M
|Senior
|32
|Carrie Allen
|A, M
|Junior
|44
|Adriana Saco
|G
|Junior