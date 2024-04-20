Saturday, April 20, 2024
Parsippany High School Lacrosse Team Organizes Car Wash Fundraiser

By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany High School Lacrosse Team Hosts Car Wash Fundraiser to Support Team Activities. Pictured: Team Members Promoting the Event along Vail Road.

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Girls Lacrosse team faced a challenge familiar to many high school sports programs: the need for funds to support their activities. Determined to overcome this obstacle, the players and their parents brainstormed ideas for creative fundraising events.

Publisher Frank Cahill of the Parsippany Focus pitched in to help meet the fundraising goals by getting his car washed. Afterward, the proud team members paused for a photo opportunity.

On Saturday morning, April 20, amidst the excitement teammates and their parents hosted a car wash fundraiser. It was a classic choice that promised fun and camaraderie while also bringing in much-needed funds.

On Saturday morning, parents and team members alike pitched in to wash cars, lending their hands to the fundraising effort.

The 2024 Schedule / Scoreboard

DateOpponentResultScore
April 4@ Morris CatholicL19-5
April 6vs. Newark AcademyL15-7
April 8@BoontonW8-6
April 10@Whippany ParkL17-4
April 13@Parsippany HillsL14-1
April 15vs. CliftonL11-5
April 18@Union CatholicL15-7
April 22@North Warren4:00 p.m.
April 25@West Orange6:00 p.m.
April 27vs. Dayton10:00 a.m.
April 30vs. Cedar Grove4:00 p.m.
May 2vs. Lenape Valley4:00 p.m.
May 6@Newark East Side4:00 p.m.
May 7@Pequannock6:00 p.m.
May 9vs. High Point4:00 p.m.
May 13vs. Paramus Catholic4:00 p.m.
May 14@Passaic Valley4:15 p.m.
May 16vs. Hoboken4:30 p.m.

Team Roster

NumberNamePositionClass
2Emily SmithAJunior
4Stevani GrossoASenior
7Angelina FernandezMSenior
9Cristina GarnicaJunior
10Gabriella Vignola – PennucciD, MSophomore
11Isabella RiveraJunior
12Olivia SantulliDSophomore
13Jasmine BookerA, MFreshman
14Xenia JahangirAFreshman
15Katherine OrellanaJunior
20Samantha VitielloASophomore
23Emma StraubMSenior
24Abigail CollinsA, MSenior
25Julianna MaurielloSophomore
27Ava TurrisiMSenior
32Carrie AllenA, MJunior
44Adriana SacoGJunior
