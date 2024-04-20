Parsippany High School Lacrosse Team Organizes Car Wash Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Girls Lacrosse team faced a challenge familiar to many high school sports programs: the need for funds to support their activities. Determined to overcome this obstacle, the players and their parents brainstormed ideas for creative fundraising events.

Publisher Frank Cahill of the Parsippany Focus pitched in to help meet the fundraising goals by getting his car washed. Afterward, the proud team members paused for a photo opportunity.

On Saturday morning, April 20, amidst the excitement teammates and their parents hosted a car wash fundraiser. It was a classic choice that promised fun and camaraderie while also bringing in much-needed funds.

On Saturday morning, parents and team members alike pitched in to wash cars, lending their hands to the fundraising effort.

The 2024 Schedule / Scoreboard

Date Opponent Result Score April 4 @ Morris Catholic L 19-5 April 6 vs. Newark Academy L 15-7 April 8 @Boonton W 8-6 April 10 @Whippany Park L 17-4 April 13 @Parsippany Hills L 14-1 April 15 vs. Clifton L 11-5 April 18 @Union Catholic L 15-7 April 22 @North Warren 4:00 p.m. April 25 @West Orange 6:00 p.m. April 27 vs. Dayton 10:00 a.m. April 30 vs. Cedar Grove 4:00 p.m. May 2 vs. Lenape Valley 4:00 p.m. May 6 @Newark East Side 4:00 p.m. May 7 @Pequannock 6:00 p.m. May 9 vs. High Point 4:00 p.m. May 13 vs. Paramus Catholic 4:00 p.m. May 14 @Passaic Valley 4:15 p.m. May 16 vs. Hoboken 4:30 p.m.

Team Roster