Freeholders Unveil 2020 County Road and Bridge Projects

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of Freeholders yesterday unveiled an aggressive 2020 infrastructure action plan for the county, which includes nearly 40-miles of road paving and upgrades, and 17 county bridge replacement or rehabilitation projects in more than two dozen Morris County towns.

The freeholders, in the county’s capital budget, are allocating $23 million for roads, bridges, railroads, and environmental cleanups, including 32.6 miles of resurfacing on county roads in 17 municipalities.

An additional eight miles of road work is scheduled this spring and summer as leftover projects from the 2019 paving season.

“Keeping our county road network in excellent shape is of great importance to county residents and businesses, and helps ensuring that Morris County’s place as a first class, top-rated county,’’ said Freeholder Director Deborah Smith.

“Maintaining and improving our road network is a priority. Our infrastructure is important to our residents and the business community, and ensures that Morris County continues to lead the region as an economic engine and hub for jobs,’’ said Freeholder Stephen M. Shaw, the freeholder board’s liaison to public works projects. “Continually investing in county roads and bridges has made Morris County THE Infrastructure County in New Jersey,’’ Shaw added.

County Engineer Chris Vitz and his road and bridge team yesterday briefed the freeholders on this year’s projects.

Portions of county roads scheduled for paving this year are located in Parsippany, Chester Borough, Chester Township, Denville, Florham Park, Hanover, Harding, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Long Hill, Mendham Borough, Mendham Township, Mine Hill, Morris Plains, Morris Township, Mount Arlington, Netcong, Randolph, Rockaway Township, and Roxbury.

In particular, three roads that have been the focus of numerous requests from motorists and officials for resurfacing will be addressed this spring and summer:

• Kinnelon Road in Kinnelon, which stretches 4.4 miles from the Boonton Township border to Route 23, is scheduled for upgrading in the summer. In addition to repaving, the borough has requested a pedestrian improvement between Fayson Lakes Road and Ricker Road.

• Hilltop Road and Bernardsville Road in Mendham Borough and Mendham Township (a continuous road that changes name at the municipal border) is set for a spring or early summer upgrade. Utility work performed in 2019 resulted in uneven pavement. Resurfacing had to wait, however, until the area disturbed by the utility company project had completely settled.

• Quaker Church Road and Randolph Avenue in Randolph are set for spring resurfacing. They were expected to be the final projects of the county’s 2019 paving season but work was be delayed when the weather turned too cold to allow optimum quality paving.

“We know that residents in those towns have asked repeatedly about bringing those roads up to the standards we expect in Morris County,’’ said Freeholder Tom Mastrangelo, alternate liaison on public works projects. “We want to assure you that we will resurface those roads as soon possible in 2020.’’

The county work is in addition to local and state road-improvement projects.

The county already has begun its 2020 bridge infrastructure projects, which will include replacement or rehabilitation of 17 bridges in Butler, Denville, Dover, Jefferson, Mendham Township, Morris Township, Netcong/Stanhope, Randolph, Rockaway Township, Washington Township, and Wharton.

Ongoing projects include:

• East Blackwell Street Bridge in Dover: Work began on Jan. 27 to replace the deck on the bridge that crosses the Rockaway River. The span will be closed to motor vehicle traffic, with a 2.8-mile detour in place for up to ten months.

• Mill Road Bridge in Morris Township: Work began Feb. 10 on a six-month project to replace the heavily used span. The project requires a detour that will direct motorists to Lake Valley Road, Lake Road, and Burnham Road to Hanover Avenue.

• Waterloo Road Bridge in Netcong, Mount Olive, and Stanhope: Work started on Feb. 3 to replace the bi-county bridge, which is suffering from severe rusting of the beams and deterioration. A 2.5-mile detour will be in place for about nine months.

• Chestnut Terrace Bridge in Rockaway Township: The replacement project is in its final weeks. A precast structure is being installed, which could lead to its reopening in March, winter weather permitting.

To see the complete list of scheduled 2020 county road paving projects click here.

