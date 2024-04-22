Monday, April 22, 2024
Dominick Migliazza Graduates from CCU in Fall 2023

Dominick Migliazza

PARSIPPANY — During its Fall 2023 commencement ceremonies, Coastal Carolina University honored over 500 students, including Dominick Migliazza, at the HTC Center on December 15.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Dominick is currently a First Assistant Golf Professional at The Surf Club in Little River, South Carolina.

CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in more than 100 major fields of study. Among the University’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, one educational specialist degree, and the doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research, and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.

More than 10,800 students from across the country and around the world interact with world-class faculty and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction fueled by more than 180 student clubs and organizations.

 Click here for more information.

