Dominick Migliazza Graduates from CCU in Fall 2023

PARSIPPANY — During its Fall 2023 commencement ceremonies, Coastal Carolina University honored over 500 students, including Dominick Migliazza, at the HTC Center on December 15.

Dominick is currently a First Assistant Golf Professional at The Surf Club in Little River, South Carolina.

