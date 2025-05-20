May Declared Mental Health Awareness Month

MORRIS COUNTY — At this week’s public meeting, the Morris County Board of County Commissioners declared May 2025 Mental Health Awareness Month, recognizing the essential work of advocates, service providers, and county professionals who support individuals living with mental health challenges.

“Since 1949, May has helped people talk more openly about mental health, offer support, and improve access to care. Mental health affects all of us — our children, families, neighbors, and communities — and yet too many still suffer in silence. This month, we thank the people and organizations who provide care, support, and hope,” said Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen, who presented the proclamation.

Amy Archer, director of the Division of Community and Behavioral Health Services and the county’s Mental Health Administrator, accepted the framed proclamation along with members of the county’s Mental Health Addictions Services Advisory Board (MHASAB) and the county’s Professional Advisory Committee (PAC), whose invited members represent local provider agencies serving residents in need.

“Over the past few years there have been many initiatives at the state and local level to support the needs of our residents including the rollout of 988, a nationwide suicide & crisis lifeline; mobile crisis outreach response teams that respond to individuals in the community; the ARRIVE together program, a collaboration coordinated through the Morris County Prosecutors Office with local law enforcement and mental health specialists; and mental health programs within our court system such as the Mental Health Diversion Program,” said Archer.

“While this proclamation builds residents’ awareness of these issues, it also helps to foster a larger call to action to identify and support those in need,” said Victor DeVito, Chair of the MHASAB. “We deeply appreciate the commissioner’s continued funding support for these vital county programs. The dedication to prioritizing mental health services has made, and continues to make, a significant difference in the lives of countless citizens.”

The MHASAB is charged with reviewing, monitoring, and improving county mental health and addiction services. The board also recommends the allocation of county funds to ensure that a full continuum of care is available, accessible, and affordable for residents in need. The PAC, composed of leaders from local provider organizations, offers professional insights and guidance on program operations and emerging community needs.

The MHASAB meets on the second Thursday of the month at 5:15 p.m. at the Division of Community & Behavioral Health Services (Morris County Non-Profit Mall), 1 Medical Drive in Morris Plains. Meetings are open to the public and provide a forum for addressing behavioral health needs in the community.