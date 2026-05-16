Stay NJ Payments Being Mailed to Eligible Seniors

TRENTON — New Jersey Treasury officials say the second round of Stay NJ benefit payments is being mailed to eligible seniors who qualified for the state’s property tax relief program for tax year 2024.

The New Jersey Division of Taxation said Stay NJ benefits are issued separately in equal quarterly installments, with paper checks mailed to eligible recipients. The state expected to send the second installment on May 15, 2026, with a third installment expected in August 2026, subject to funding in the Fiscal Year 2027 Appropriations Act.

The payments are being sent to taxpayers who applied last season through the PAS-1 combined application, which covers Stay NJ, ANCHOR, and Senior Freeze property tax relief programs.

According to Treasury officials, the first Stay NJ payments were distributed in February, with an average benefit of about $600. The average second payment is $645.58.

Stay NJ benefits are calculated after ANCHOR and Senior Freeze benefits are determined, meaning the final amount depends on the taxpayer’s property tax bill and eligibility for other state property tax relief programs.

The next Stay NJ filing season is already underway for tax year 2025. Eligible seniors and residents receiving Social Security or Railroad Retirement disability benefits can apply through the PAS-1 combined application. The deadline to apply is November 2, 2026.

Residents can apply or check eligibility information through the state’s property tax relief website by clicking here.